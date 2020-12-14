Hononegah’s Strate-Lutzow excited for D1 stage

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, Jarrett Strate-Lutzow had played basketball his whole life, until he picked up a football his junior year at Hononegah. Now, he's D1-bound as a tight end for the Illinois State Redbirds.

"Back to basketball, I really thought that basketball would be my sport throughout my whole life," said Lutzow. "Just going out for football for fun to be with my friends and everything, and turning into something way more than I ever imagined. I'm so proud of myself and honestly proud of everyone that helped me because I know I wouldn't be here without any of them."

Watching Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson, the most famous Rockford to Illinois State connection, makes it even more exciting for Jarrett to rock the Redbirds uniform.

"Him coming from Lutheran you know smaller school and him make it and how big he did, I'm really seeing a bright future for me and my family," said Lutzow. "I'm only hoping I can be half as good as he is right now."

Jarrett is used to running all sorts of routes; curls, slants, sometimes even the deep ball, but what he's not used to is playing two back-to-back seasons. His senior season in the spring, and then reporting to training camp as a Redbird in the summer.

"It's been interesting thinking about it, I'm just really holding out right now staying in the moment hoping we have a senior season," said Lutzow. "I know not just me, but every single one of the seniors and honestly the juniors, we've all worked so hard, you just got to stay positive. But then going right into the college football experience right after it, it's kind of nerve-racking."

All in all, Jarrett can't wait for his time at ISU.

"You go into this year, nothing good has happened," said Lutzow. "School we're still online, still sometimes in school. Just getting that call it was like 'I did it.'"

Mission accomplished. Jarrett Strate-Lutzow is ISU bound, ready to take on any challenge thrown his way.