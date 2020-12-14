Harlem School District hires Michael Flanagan as new superintendent

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Next school year, the Harlem School District will have a new superintendent.

The school district announced Monday that the board of education has hired Michael Flanagan for the position. He will replace Julie Morris, who is retiring at the end of June 2021.

“I am excited and humbled to be able to call the Harlem community my home in that it is where I live and now professionally serve," said Flanagan in a press release. "My wife and I are originally from the Stateline area and three of our four children currently attend Harlem schools. Personally, that makes this opportunity quite special. We have a fantastic community that cares deeply about our students and the future of Harlem, and I look forward to the great work ahead of us as I take on this new role”.

Flanagan began his teaching career teaching middle and high school music at North Boone Community School District. He then taught vocal music at Richmond-Burton Community High School in Richmond, Ill. He would eventually accept an elementary principal position in Beloit before earning his PhD in Urban Education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Flanagan will begin working for the Harlem School District alongside Morris on Jan. 4. He will officially take over the role of superintendent on July 1.