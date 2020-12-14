Freeport High School releasing videos of music performances

FREEPORT (WREX) — One local high school has come up with a creative way to help its students perform music safely to the community.

Throughout this week, Freeport High School's Fine Arts Department will release videos of music performed by its students and faculty. There will be holiday music as well as other types of songs performed. The first episode, featuring student performances, was released on Monday.

"We don't want to divorce ourselves from the community just because we're in remote learning," said Freeport High School Director of Bands Bill Petersen. "We want to keep the positive relationship we have with the people of this community. And the music department has always been a leader in that."

You can watch the videos on the school's Pretzel Pride Network on YouTube by clicking here.