Family goes around the Stateline decorating houses for Christmas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You might see more houses in your neighborhood lit up thanks to a father/son duo.

Andrew and Evan Cline felt an urge to spread the Christmas spirit this year. For Evan, that's best done by literally providing light for all to see.

"For the people that can't really get out and get festive, we will do it for them," Evan said. "We want them to feel light and joy and have the houses explode with Christmas cheer."

Father Andrew said the two's Christmas journey started with a next door neighbor. That household didn't have the means to put lights around the roof and the yard, so the Clines went and put lights on the house.

For Andrew, Christmas is a special time of year, and he wants everybody to be able to celebrate the season.

"Our family is just really big on Christmas cheer," Andrew said. "This has been a long year for a lot of people, so with that and everything people are going through, a lighted house will make things a little better for people."

The Clines decorate the houses for free, but for people who do give them donations, the Clines either buy more lights to decorate houses, or donate it to charity. So far, the family has decorated nine houses.