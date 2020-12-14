Democrats deny motion to issue subpoenas, end legislative investigation into Speaker Madigan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The special legislative investigation into the bribery scheme surrounding House Speaker Mike Madigan is over. This comes as a final plea to issue subpoenas to Madigan and other key witnesses came up short.

“We are an investigative committee,” said Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst). “We, therefore, have the duty to use legal means and processes to seek the information we believe we need.”

Members from both parties analyzed over 100 emails showing discussions between former lobbyist Mike McClain and key former executives at Commonwealth Edison. Mazzochi found several emails had clear evidence of abuse of power. She said they included threats from McClain to complete certain tasks for “our friend” otherwise known as Madigan.

However, Democrats found several messages showing McClain was also working to arrange jobs for people close to House Republican Leader Jim Durkin among others. The greater majority of emails show a clear reference to Madigan. Even so, the Democrats felt the entire investigation was “a political stunt” by Republicans.

“I think we should leave the ComEd situation to the federal prosecutor and stop pretending like we’re junior G-Men here,” said Rep. Natalie Manley (D-Joliet). “Let’s let the people handle the investigation, let’s not get in their way. And let’s get back to the business of the people of the state of Illinois.”

Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez (D-Cicero) returned to the argument that McClain helped Leader Durkin set up jobs too. She said lawmakers checking in on job recommendations is common and legal.

The trio continues to argue there’s no evidence showing the Speaker knew of any attempts made by ComEd associates to influence him. Still, Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville) said the Democrats went to great lengths to protect Madigan from ever speaking about the bribery scheme.

“How is anyone supposed to be held accountable if all you need under Rule 91 is three of your friends to delay, stonewall, and hide the truth from others,” Wehrli asked.

The show is over

Durkin used Rule 91 to initiate the investigation into Madigan this summer. But after only three hearings and testimony from one witness, Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) said the Republicans’ joke had to come to an end.

“You wanna put on a show trial,” Welch angrily asked Republican members. “You’re gonna waste your time and your money and put on your show trial, not taxpayer money.”

Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) said the committee should have stayed true to its obligation.

“It’s our job to conduct an investigation. No one here can say a thorough investigation involves hearing from one witness,” Demmer said. “We must do our job.”

Madigan released a statement after the hearing blasting Durkin for starting the process in the first place.

“If Jim Durkin actually believes it is conduct unbecoming of a legislator to recommend people for jobs or help constituents, he might want to review his own hypocritical behavior. Rather than finger pointing, I suggest we focus on the important work that lies ahead of us,” Madigan stated.

However, the Republican hit right back, stating Public Official A should know this wasn’t about recommendations.

“It was about a nine year bribery scheme to bribe and influence Himself and no one else,” Durkin stated. “To date, there have been five indictments and all of these charges lead back to one person, Public Official A.”

Questions still remain

Gov. JB Pritzker previously said Madigan must answer questions about the bribery scheme or resign. With the committee dissolving their investigation, it’s hard to say if or when Madigan will address questions from the press or constituents. Many accuse Welch of shielding the Speaker from having to testify before the committee.

“We take pride in guarding the process and making sure this process for future general assemblies was not abused, Welch said. “This was a political, partisan, show trial that was an abuse of this rule. That’s not the precedent that we want to set.”

Welch also reiterated he hasn’t talked with Madigan since the summer.

Madigan has not been charged and he continues to deny any wrongdoing. Associates indicted in the federal investigation are set to return to court in February.