December chill relaxes through the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The coldest weather since February greets us at the start of this week, but eventually the chilly weather relaxes. We see "milder" weather (by December standards) by the end of the week.

Cold start:

The warming trend starts Tuesday, but the increase in temperature will move slow. Tuesday warms back to freezing, or only a couple of degrees warmer than Monday.

Wind chills stay in the teens to 20's throughout Tuesday.

Tuesday morning is the coldest we've had in a while. Temperatures start out in the low teens, with some spots in the single digits. While the wind remains light, wind chill values dip into the single digits to start out the day. Extra winter layers are necessary.

The weather slowly warms up 10 degrees this week, with even warmer weather coming next week.

We feel the effects of the warming trend more later this week. Wednesday and Thursday get into the middle 30's, then Friday rises to 40 degrees. We stay closer to 40 throughout the weekend and into the early part of the week.

Quiet week:

We won't see a lot of sunshine this week, but the weather remains dry and quiet at least.

Tuesday through Friday hold onto the dry weather, with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Most days end up mostly cloudy, though Wednesday looks a little sunnier than the other days.

This weekend and next week show signs of wet weather, but chances remain low for now. We may see a weather system move by Friday night, bringing a chance for snow and rain. The weather looks to be dry again by Saturday, so the weekend may not be affected much by any wet weather chances.

The middle of next week has a few passing weather systems. We'll have to wait and see if those pass by us, give us a glancing blow, or bring wet weather in the form of snow. Keep an eye on next week to see if a storm system comes to pass or not.