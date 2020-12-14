Skip to Content

Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

11:27 am CoronavirusTop Stories

TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto's hospitals.

Two nurses and three other workers at the Rekai Centre nursing home received the vaccine on Monday.

Ontario received 6,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers.

Residents of two long-term care homes in Quebec will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that province.


Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

More Stories

Skip to content