‘Big Sky’ stumbles in addressing Native American criticism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After ABC’s “Big Sky” drew Native American criticism for overlooking violence against Indigenous women and girls, its producers set about making changes. But their first, hurried steps were called insulting by a Montana tribal leader. The reaction illustrates how even well-meaning creators may struggle with growing demands for diversity and authenticity. A tribal chairwoman in Montana says she was blindsided by plans to use a tribal seal on “Big Sky” before formal permission for cooperation was sought. A veteran Hollywood producer says that it’s almost impossible to make something feel truly authentic by trying to reverse-engineer it after the fact.