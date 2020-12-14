Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth, Wisconsin

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for Jocelyn Van Duyn.

Authorities believe she may be traveling with her biological father, Jonathan J. Van Duyn, who is the listed suspect. He is believed to be driving a 4-door white Dodge Ram Truck, no topper and may be pulling a camper.

Authorities say he is 33, white, 6' tall, 220 lbs, short brown hair and blue eyes.

WALWORTH (WKOW) -- Walworth police are asking for the public's help finding a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Jocelyn Van Duyn was last seen around 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 at her home on Fox Lane, near North Main Street in the village of Walworth. She was reported missing the next day.

Authorities described her as about five-feet three-inches tall, weighing 140 lbs with hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt bearing an image of the Eiffel Tower, black pants, and dark-colored tennis shoes.

Walworth police are working in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Walworth County Sheriff's office to investigate the disappearance.

Anyone with information related to the missing girl is asked to call the Walworth Police Department at (262) 275-6585.