Alcohol and drug use up since COVID-19 hit the USA

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The most wonderful time of the year for some can be a miserable month for others.

With the Christmas season around the corner, mental health professionals across the Stateline want people to be aware and reaching out to their loved ones this season.

The motivation for doing so comes off the heels of a CDC study that says drug use is up 13% since Match. Additionally, another study says alcohol use rose 14% in 2020.

With these statistics combining with the expected cases of season depression, Rosecrance clinical director Jason Relle and NAMI of Northern Illinois Executive Director Danielle Angilerie wanted to give the community some advice.

When it comes to dealing with increased stress and mental illness during the holidays, Angileri says you should not discontinue any treatment you're currently getting.

"I think a very important one is to stay in therapy if that's something you're already doing," Angileri. "Continue taking medication. This is not a time to step away from that kind of care for yourself."

Additionally, Angeleri says sticking to a schedule and reaching out for help when you need it are also important things to keep in mind.

Angileri also gave advice on how other can reach out and support people who are struggling.

"You can always encourage and say you'll always be there every step of the way," Angileri said. "Some people just need that extra hand."

Jason Relle with Rosecrance agrees, and depending on your relationship with a particular person, you can go further.

"Encourage them to come up with a prevention plan," Relle said. "Then they can begin to cope and maybe include some healthy practices that they can use at home."

Relle also says people should keep in mind that a number of in-person service for mental health got suspended due to COVID-19. Despite that, NAMI and Rosecrance have mental health and addiction services available year-round.