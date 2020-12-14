After being asked to repay thousands of unemployment dollars, Illinois cosmetologists work together to find solutions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Since 13 News first reported on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance overpayments, a number of people from across the state have reached out with their stories.

"This PUA thing sounded good in the beginning but it's just turned out to be a nightmare for so many of our members," says Chicago Cosmetologists CEO Frank Fulco.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is a federal program designed to provide relief to workers like cosmetologists who are typically self-employed or independent contractors. Those workers don't qualify for traditional unemployment. However, many of those people who've received PUA say they're being asked to pay that money back.

"They're asking $4,800 for me," says Rockford resident Paula.

"Now I received a letter I owe $20,000 in back payment," says Gina Romano. "So it was all their mess up."

Brittany Welch was told she'd have to repay roughly $5,000.

"That would dip into my family's income," says Welch. "Maybe groceries would be hard. I wouldn't be able to pay for childcare. There's a whole spiderweb effect it's not just my business, it's also messing with my family's lives as well."

But there is a group going to bat for those in this profession.

"We're working with our lobbyists in Springfield to get this resolved," says Fulco.

The Chicago Cosmetologists is a nonprofit that represents thousands of Illinois salon professionals. Fulco says the group's lobbyist is pushing for change, which needs to come from the federal level since the program was created by the CARES Act.

"Because this is a big issue, bigger than Illinois."

Fulco adds there's legislation before the US House that would provide hardship waivers for certain PUA overpayments. If the federal government doesn't step in, PUA benefits will expire December 26th. Those who've received overpayment letters say they're received a 30 day deadline to make payments.