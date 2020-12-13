Watson all by himself as Texans lose 36-7 to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Deshaun Watson did everything he could for the Houston Texans but it wasn’t enough. Not nearly enough with Houston’s defense stumbling through another awful performance. Watson passed for 219 yards and a touchdown, but the Texans were shredded by Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears in a 36-7 loss. The NFL’s 30th-ranked defense coming into the weekend yielded 23 first downs and 410 yards to one of the league’s worst offenses.