Morris, Held rally No. 24 DePaul women past Loyola 76-67

CHICAGO (AP) — Lexi Held scored 10 of her 17 points in the last four minutes, sparking a late rally as No. 24 DePaul defeated Loyola of Chicago 76-67. Sonya Morris led the Blue Demons with 26 points, hitting 7 of 8 free throws and pulling down six rebounds. Deja Church added 15 points. Held stepped up with a drive, buried back-to-back 3-pointers around a defensive rebound and added two free throws to put DePaul up by 13 with 1:09 remaining. Maya Chandler led the Ramblers with 14 points, Allison Day added 11 with nine rebounds and Ellie Rice scored 10 with seven boards and six assists.