Skip to Content

Morris, Held rally No. 24 DePaul women past Loyola 76-67

New
5:47 pm Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — Lexi Held scored 10 of her 17 points in the last four minutes, sparking a late rally as No. 24 DePaul defeated Loyola of Chicago 76-67. Sonya Morris led the Blue Demons with 26 points, hitting 7 of 8 free throws and pulling down six rebounds. Deja Church added 15 points. Held stepped up with a drive, buried back-to-back 3-pointers around a defensive rebound and added two free throws to put DePaul up by 13 with 1:09 remaining. Maya Chandler led the Ramblers with 14 points, Allison Day added 11 with nine rebounds and Ellie Rice scored 10 with seven boards and six assists. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content