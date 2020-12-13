Jimmy Collins, former UIC coach and Illinois assistant, dies

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Collins, who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, has died. He was 74. The school announced that Collins died Sunday morning. Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. The Flames posted four 20-win seasons and made the program’s only NCAA tournament appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2004. Collins played for Lou Henson at New Mexico State from 1967-70. He helped the Aggies reach the Final Four in his final season and was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls. Collins spent 13 seasons as an assistant under Henson at Illinois.