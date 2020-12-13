Illinois reports 115 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,737 new cases

CHICAGO (AP) — State health officials are reporting that another 115 people have died in Illinois from COVID-19 while the state had another 8,737 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases. The additional deaths reported Sunday by the Illinois Department of Public Health increased the state’s pandemic toll to 14,291 deaths, and the new coronavirus cases brings the state’s total to 848,904 cases. The latest figures were released as Illinois and other states were preparing for the expected arrival of their first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine is the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.