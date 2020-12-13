IDs released of 3 of 4 people killed in crash in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three Chicago residents were among four people killed Saturday when an SUV slammed into a building in the Chicago area community of Cicero and burst into flames. Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania says three of the crash victims have been identified as 23-year-old Corey D. Williams; 24-year-old Anquanisha Murdock; and 23-year-old Julsef Fleming, 23. All three lived on Chicago’s West Side. The fourth victim, the male driver, has not yet been identified. All four were pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday after the SUV they were riding in veered off Roosevelt Road, crashed into a building near Central Avenue and caught fire.