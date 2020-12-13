El Paso elects former mayor, defeating incumbent in runoff

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — El Paso residents have elected a new mayor. They handed a defeat to incumbent Mayor Dee Margo in favor of his predecessor Oscar Leeser in a runoff race Saturay that was defined by the city’s coronavirus crisis. Leeser was mayor of the West Texas city on the Mexican border from 2013 through 2017. El Paso County’s unofficial tally shows he won with 82% of the vote. Leeser is pledging to unite the city. El Paso has been battered in recent years by overcrowded migrants at the border, a mass shooting and the economic and health crisis brought on by the coronavirus.