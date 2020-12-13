Chicago officer stripped of his powers amid shooting probe

A Chicago police officer who was off duty when he shot a man in the hand during a confrontation has been stripped of his police powers while the incident is investigated. Chicago police say the officer wasn’t working Friday when he heard gunshots “and approached an occupied parked vehicle.” Police say the officer fired his weapon during a confrontation with the vehicle’s occupants, striking a man in the hand. The wounded man was taken to a hospital and arrested pending further investigation. The officer wasn’t injured. He’s been relieved of his police powers pending an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.