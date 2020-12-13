Skip to Content

Budget toll from virus hits both Democratic, GOP-led states

Associated Press (AP) —A hang-up for some congressional Republicans in passing another coronavirus relief package is a request for tens of billions of dollars to go directly to state and local governments.

Government leaders say they need the money to compensate for the drop-off in tax revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but some in the GOP see the aid as a "bailout" for states run by Democrats.

A recent Moody's Analytics report found that states and cities face a collective shortfall of $450 billion over the next two years without additional federal relief.

That includes many Republican-led states, from Alaska to Texas.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

