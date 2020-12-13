Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain says it has approved the use of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, following its earlier approval of a vaccine by made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Bahrain’s state-run news agency said Sunday that the Sinopharm vaccine would be available in the island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf. It offered few details though on study results of the vaccine. That mirrors the United Arab Emirates, which last week announced the vaccine was 86% effective. The Emirati statement provided few details but marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot.