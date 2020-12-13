A blustery cold start to the next work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The winter chill has arrived in the Stateline for the upcoming work week. However, it may be a short-lived experience rise above average once again.

A WIND CHILLED MORNING:

Temperatures through the morning on Monday will be bitterly cold due to a passing cold front. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens and lower 20's overnight under partly cloudy skies. This is not abnormal especially nearly 8 days from Winter. However, winds will make things feel much colder. Wind speeds out of the west will be up to 20-25 MPH leading to some bitter wind chills. Areas in the Stateline may reach down into the single digits as you are heading out the door on Monday morning.

Burr!! A gust of cold wind chills arrives to the Stateline by Monday morning.

You want to stay extra cautious in wind chills this cold because cold-related illnesses are possible. Frostbite is possible, but it looks like the time frame, in this case, is after 30 minutes of exposure to these cold wind chills. The best thing to do in any cold weather situation is to limit time outdoors and wear hats, gloves, scarves, and any other winter gear that you need to stay warm.

The cold will not end there. We will not be getting that warm on Monday despite the sunshine coming in to take over the Stateline. Highs for the day will only rise into the upper 20's. Do not worry, this will be the coldest day over the next several days. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the '30s and signs for 40's return by the next weekend.

WARMER THAN AVERAGE:

Temperatures are looking to stay warm through most of the next holiday week.

If you were hoping to keep the December Chill then you may not be in luck. The Climate Prediction Center is expecting highs through Dec. 23rd to remain warmer than average (lower 30's). This could mean more upper 30's or even 40's on tap for Christmas week.

WHAT ABOUT THE SNOW?:

If you may be longing for snow in the near future, then you are once again out of luck. Conditions remain mostly dry through the new work with the next best chance for rain or snow not appearing in small doses on Saturday. However, next Wednesday may hold some snow potential for a few.