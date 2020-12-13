50 years ago, constitution updated Illinois; can it do more?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — It was 50 years ago that Illinois voters approved a state constitution that was forward-looking and made government more efficient. A half-century later, could an update tackle problems such as crushing debt and political corruption? A failed campaign last month to amend the document to allow a broader income tax was beset by the hyper-partisanship that defines the political climate. John Marshall Law School professor Ann Lousin says such divisions could doom an attempt to write a new charter. However, Pat Quinn, the former Illinois governor who has championed many amendment drives, believes voters would favor a “fresh look.”