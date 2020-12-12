Wisconsin sees continued decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting over 3,850 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,858 cases on Friday. The state has now seen 429,957 cases since the pandemic began in March.

The disease was a factor in another 47 deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 3,991.About 50,260 were active in the state.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,448 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday afternoon, continuing a decline from a record 2,277 patients on Nov. 17.