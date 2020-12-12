Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of to 2 to 5 inches,

highest near the Wisconsin state line. North winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Winnebago and Boone Counties, with the highest amounts

in the northern portion of these counties.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon, with a period of heavier

snow possible between 8am and noon. The snow will taper during

the afternoon and may mix with drizzle.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and times of sharply

reduced visibility, especially this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&