Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of to 2 to 5 inches,
highest near the Wisconsin state line. North winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Winnebago and Boone Counties, with the highest amounts
in the northern portion of these counties.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon, with a period of heavier
snow possible between 8am and noon. The snow will taper during
the afternoon and may mix with drizzle.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and times of sharply
reduced visibility, especially this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&