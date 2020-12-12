Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Isolated amounts near 6 inches are possible. The
highest amounts are forecast along and north of a line from
northern Stephenson County to Cedar Rapids.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Reduced visibility
due to gusty winds are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow rates could reach a half inch to 1
inch per hour and visibilities may fall below a half mile in
the heaviest bands of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&