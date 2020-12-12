Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Isolated amounts near 6 inches are possible. The

highest amounts are forecast along and north of a line from

northern Stephenson County to Cedar Rapids.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa

and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Reduced visibility

due to gusty winds are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow rates could reach a half inch to 1

inch per hour and visibilities may fall below a half mile in

the heaviest bands of snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

