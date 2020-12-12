Winter Storm Warning from SAT 1:53 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Total snowfall of 6 to 9 inches through 6 PM this

evening.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson Counties. In

Illinois, Jo Daviess County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered roads, isolated power outages

from heavy wet snow, reduced visibility due to gusty winds are

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow rates up to 1 inch per hour and

visibilities may fall below a quarter mile in the heaviest bands

of snow this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&