Winter Storm Warning from SAT 1:53 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning from SAT 1:53 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Total snowfall of 6 to 9 inches through 6 PM this
evening.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson Counties. In
Illinois, Jo Daviess County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered roads, isolated power outages
from heavy wet snow, reduced visibility due to gusty winds are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow rates up to 1 inch per hour and
visibilities may fall below a quarter mile in the heaviest bands
of snow this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&