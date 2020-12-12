Virus rages as new rules challenge California city’s mettle

LODI, Calif. (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in California’s San Joaquin Valley and filling its hospitals. It has the fewest available intensive care unit beds of any region in California, a frightening reality that health officials hope will convince more people to wear masks and socially distance. Denis Xenos won’t be one of them. The owner of Denis Country Kitchen in Lodi is defying the state’s shutdown order and offering inside dining. He doesn’t ask customers to wear masks. Xenos says he’s offering the freedom of choice America was founded on.