University of Illinois to develop new relationships to tribes

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois is putting a plan into action to establish new traditions since it retired its long-controversial Chief Illiniwek symbol 13 years ago.

According to the The (Champaign-Urbana) News-Gazette, the implementation plan released last week was developed from recommendations of the university's commission on Native imagery where Chancellor Robert Jones outlines several key steps that will be taken over the next few years.

Among the plan's highlights is to make in-state tuition rates available to students who enroll as citizens of a federally recognized tribal nation.

It also calls for the university to develop new relationships with other Native nations that have lived in Illinois.