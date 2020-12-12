Temperatures are staying cold to close out the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chance for snow is a thing of the past, but the colder temperatures are here to stay. However, the cooldown may not last as long as some may hope.

FEELING THE WINTER CHILL:

Sunday features temperatures that are typical for the middle of December. Highs in the lower 30's are expected for today, but not everyone in the Stateline may make it there. The areas that picked up a few more inches of snowfall, for example, Freeport. Freeport picked up 3" of snowfall and areas heading toward the north and west will feature some cold highs only as high as the upper 20's. Winds will make the "warmer" highs to the south and east feel cooler anyway. Areas across the Stateline will feel like the upper 20's and lower throughout the day due to northerly winds.

The positive news features the chance for sunshine. Areas in the Stateline for Sunday will feature plenty of cloud cover to start out the day, but some dry air may give us a glimpse of sunshine. However, this will not be wall to wall sunshine. Cloud cover hangs around well into Sunday night before clearing out. This will allow temperatures to fall to even cooler depths with some spits only in the upper teens to lower 20's. Wind chills may even make it down to the single digits thanks to wind gusts as high as 15 MPH.

FROM COLD TO COOL:

The chances for any rain or snow looks very minor in the upcoming work week. However, temperatures will remain in the cool 30's through most of the work week, but the coldest day will be Monday. Highs only in the upper 20's while Tuesday and onward rise into the 30's. Next weekend even features the chance for a few 40's. This could put the official start to winter at nearly 10 above average (31°).