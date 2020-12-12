Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court and subvert the will of voters. Trump is bemoaning the decision, tweeting: “The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!” The high court’s order was a stark repudiation of a legal claim that was widely regarded as dubious, yet embraced by many Republicans. Trump had insisted the court would agree with his baseless position that the election was the product of widespread fraud and should be overturned. But the nation’s highest court emphatically disagreed.