Snow is replaced by brisk temperatures heading toward Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chance for snow is winding down in the Stateline as we head into Sunday. Instead, temperatures will stay brisk before trying to rise slightly above average.

Snow winds down:

The window for the heaviest and best chance for snowfall has passed us. Heading toward the evening should mainly feature the chance for drizzle. However, there will remain a slight chance for a light snow shower or two. No showers provide any more to our current accumulation totals.

Temperatures will hang above freezing through the evening, so we will not have to worry about much in the form of ice for the early part of the day. However, temperatures will fall along with cloud cover into the night and this may lead to some ice. Temperatures will drop near or below freezing later. This could create more icy patches, so continue to drive with a lot of caution. It only takes a little to cause slick roads. Please pay close attention to the roadways. Please don't get caught off guard either. Roads may be wet one minute, then change to slushy or icy.

Brisk weather:

Saturday's strong low-pressure system exits along with our showers but leaves behind some strong winds. Winds gusting near 25 MPH will make temperatures feel much cooler than they actually are. Wind chills in the teens to '20s may be possible. Grab the extra winter layers if you headed out this evening through Sunday morning.

Wind chills stay near or into the teens through Sunday morning.

We stay chilly long term, but this kind of weather is typical for this time of year. Look for the low 30's for highs and the low 20's for lows starting Sunday and lasting through much of next week. The extended forecast keeps a dry outlook through this middle part of the month with highs nearing the 40's by the next weekend.