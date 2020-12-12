Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Oostburg 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 51
Prescott 77, Regis 68
Random Lake 59, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 43
Royall 51, New Lisbon 36
Somerset 85, Amery 25
Southwestern 73, Cassville 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cashton 75, La Farge 64
Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 52
Saint Thomas More 37, Catholic Central 30
Southern Door 0, Oconto 0
The Prairie School 81, Saint Francis 27
Watertown 68, Portage 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/