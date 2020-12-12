Rockford organizations come together to help the elderly during the holiday season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford organizations are teaming up to make sure the elderly in our community have what they need this holiday season.

Positive Reflections Community Outreach and Grace Outreach Ministry hosted an Elderly Holly Jolly Door Dash Drop on Saturday.

The two groups are collecting items like food and winter clothing.

Once collected, they will drop the items off to people who may need them.

The organizers say the elderly have been greatly impacted during the outbreak and they wanted to help them in any way they could.

"Due to Covid, we knew that our elderly were more at risk. So they wouldn't get out or can't get out as often or as frequently as they used to. And we decided the best thing that we could do is help," said Grace Outreach Ministry founder Pertina Porchia.

This will be the third door dash event this year. The organizations are still collecting donations.