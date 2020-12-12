Rain, snow line continues to wobble as slushy accumulations pile up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow has been pretty steady over Northwest Illinois since late Friday night and shows no sign of slowing down. Elsewhere, a sloppy mix of rain and snow persists, limiting accumulation potential.

Before sunrise:

Areas along and north of Highway 20 are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm Saturday, including Rockford. This highlight lines up nicely with where snow has primarily fallen through early Saturday. Snow-covered roads in Stephenson County have developed thanks to the hours spent in snow.

The winter weather advisory in place along the Highway 20 corridor continues through the first half of Saturday.

It's almost like an invisible wall has kept snow out of places beyond Stephenson County. This results in a cold rain through sunrise, with some snow or sleet mixing in from time-to-time. It's still a good reminder to be careful on the roads, just in case.

Through Saturday morning:

After sunrise Saturday, colder air oozes into the Stateline. Areas that haven't seen their first flake should get ready for snow showers through the remainder of the event. We'll see this changeover from west to east, with most spots in our area seeing snow showers by late-morning.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 6 A.M. SAT.: A rain and snow mix is likely in the Rockford area through 9 am, but all snow is possible beyond that.

The one exception may be south of I-88. These areas could see either rain showers, or a rain/snow mix with little accumulation. North of I-88, snow falls through the morning and into the early afternoon. By the middle of Saturday afternoon, the snow quickly dries up. Locations north of I-88, including Rockford, may get over 1" of snowfall, with up to 3" on the higher end.

While areas outside of Stephenson County haven't seen much in terms of snow, be aware the snow showers Saturday morning could be heavy. Reduced visibility and rapidly deteriorating road conditions are possible as snowfall rates get heavier an heavier.