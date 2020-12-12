Porter leads way as No. 15 Northwestern runs over Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Cam Porter ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 15 Northwestern tuned up for the Big Ten championship game by beating Illinois 28-10. Porter came in with just 32 yards and one TD. But the freshman broke out in a big way. Northwestern’s focus now shifts toward the Big Ten championship game against No. 3 Ohio State next week. Porter scored from the 2 near the end of the second quarter. He added an 18-yarder on the opening drive of the second half.