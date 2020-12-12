One person shot in violent protests in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Olympia say one person is in custody following a shooting at a violent protest between two heavily armed groups near the Capital building in Washington state. The Thurston County sheriff’s office says they arrested one person following the shooting Saturday afternoon but didn’t immediately release details. The Olympia Police Department says the person who was shot was transported to a hospital by other civilians. That person’s injuries are unknown. Police say the two groups had opposing political views, and each side was heavily armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, and engaged in violent clashes. Police arrested a different person earlier in the day for a firearms violation.