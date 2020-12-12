New York’s 21 Club closes indefinitely due to pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — The storied 21 Club in midtown Manhattan is closing indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its owners are optimistic about reopening at some point. The restaurant has been a favorite of celebrities and the power elite for nine decades. The 21 Club’s owners filed notice with the city on Wednesday and said all 148 employees will be terminated in March. The news comes as indoor dining in the city will be banned again beginning Monday in efforts to halt a resurgence in the virus. The restaurant said in a statement that its vision is to “always remain an important social and cultural hub and icon of New York.”