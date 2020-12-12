Leaders fete 5 years of Paris climate pact, without US

PARIS (AP) — World leaders are staging a virtual gathering Saturday to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 agreement set a goal for keeping global temperatures from rising above levels that could have devastating consequences for mankind. The event will see heads of state and government from over 70 countries pledge to increase their efforts to curb the greenhouse gas emissions that fuel global warming. Experts say commitments put forward by the international community have already improved the long-term outlook on climate change, making the worst-case scenarios less likely by the end of the century. The United States, which quit the Paris accord under President Donald Trump, won’t attend the event at the federal level.