In a year dominated by pandemic, many other dramas unfolded

Not since World War II has a single phenomenon dominated the news worldwide as the COVID-19 pandemic has in 2020. In the United States, a tumultuous presidential election and a wave of protests over racial injustice also drew relentless coverage. Overshadowed, to an extent, were other dramatic developments. Among them were China’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy, an apocalyptic explosion in Beirut, and deaths of global superstars. Some seemingly epic events early in the year now seem distant – for example, U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and the announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they were exiting their prominent roles in Britain’s royal family.