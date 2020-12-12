Icy spots are possible as the snow dries up

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Snow showers disappear this afternoon, but the leftover effects last for the rest of the day. Watch out for slushy to icy patches on the roads into Sunday.

End of the snow:

The late night and morning showers exit to our east, allowing us to dry out. The results definitely varied around the Stateline. Areas near and west of Freeport saw 3" or more for snow. Into Rockford, temperatures stayed warm enough to melt whatever came down. Only a dusting is on the grass, though more than that fell through the night and morning.

While the snow leaves, watch out for slippery conditions in the highlighted areas under the advisory.

Areas along and north of US 20 remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until the afternoon. This is to highlight where we may still see slick to slushy roads. While the showers dry up, icy patches are likely.

Icy spots are possible through tonight.

Temperatures drop near or below freezing this afternoon. This could create more icy patches, so continue to drive with a lot of caution into tonight. It only takes a little to cause slick roads. Don't get caught off guard either. Roads may be wet one minute, then change to slushy or icy.

The weather remains dry tonight and Sunday, so the rest of the weekend is quiet. Much of next week looks dry too, but keep an eye on the end of the week. A couple additional chances for wet weather may be on the horizon between next Friday and the following Monday. We'll have to wait and see if those pan out.

Brisk weather:

While the wet weather leaves, the rest of the day may feel cold and raw. Breezy north winds over 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, continue until tonight. This leaves the wind chill in the teens to 20's. Grab the extra winter layers today!

Wind chills stay near or into the teens through Sunday morning.

We stay chilly long term, but this kind of weather is typical for this time of year. Look for the low 30's for highs and the low 20's for lows starting Sunday and lasting through much of next week.