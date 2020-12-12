House Dems’ campaign chief a moderate who wins in Trump land

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moderate Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York is about to take over the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. And even many progressives say they’re ready to give him a chance. Maloney and his Democratic colleagues face a possible precipice. Their House majority will be extremely narrow next year. And they’re divided over why they lost seats in last month’s elections. The 54-year-old Maloney will lead their campaign operations in the 2022 elections. He’s an analytical, openly gay moderate who’s been an attorney and a businessman. And he’s a five-time winner in a congressional district Donald Trump narrowly carried in 2016 that’s north of New York City.