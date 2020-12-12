Electoral College vote a big step to move past election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) --When the 20 loyalists selected by President-elect Joe Biden gather to cast their electoral vote ballots on Monday, it'll be a big step toward leaving behind the chaos of the election and its aftermath as President Donald Trump has worked to reverse the result.

The ceremony on the floor of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will also be unusual for its pandemic restrictions. The ballots signed by Biden's chosen electors on Monday are, under the U.S. Constitution, the real election of the president, constitutional law scholars say.

Those ballots are then sent to Congress to be read into the official record by Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6.