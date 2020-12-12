More than 100 arrested at Paris protest over security bill

PARIS (AP) — Paris police took more than 100 people into custody at what quickly became a tense and sometimes ill-tempered protest against proposed security laws. Officers waded into the crowds Saturday to haul away suspected trouble-makers. Police targeted protesters they suspected might coalesce together into violent groups. Police reported at least 107 arrests. Long lines of officers and police vehicles with blue lights flashing escorted marchers. A police water cannon doused demonstrators at the end of the march, as night fell. Marchers were protesting against a proposed security law that has sparked successive weekends of demonstrations and against a draft law aimed at combating Islamist radicalism.