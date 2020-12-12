Skip to Content

Country music singer Charley Pride dies at 86 from COVID-19 complications

CNN (WREX) — CNN reports country singer Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 due to complications from covid-19.

He was the first African American country singer to be inducted d into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Pride earned his first Grammy nomination for his 1967 breakthrough single "just between you and me".

After that, he made more than 50 top-ten country hits and sell tens of millions of records.

Pride's representative says he died in dallas saturday.

