Brazil government outlines plan for coronavirus vaccinations

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government has presented a coronavirus immunization plan that provides initially for only enough shots for about a quarter of the population and does not indicate a start date. The document made public Saturday was submitted by President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration under a court order from a Supreme Court justice. The plan calls for the government to provide immunization shots for priority groups that amount to about 51 million people, just under 25% of Brazil’s 212 million people. The first of four phases for vaccinating those groups include health workers, people older than 80 and Indigenous peoples. No date is given, however, for starting to give out immunization shots. Brazil’s health regulator has not yet approved the use of any coronavirus vaccine in the country.