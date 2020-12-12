Belvidere Chamber of Commerce hosts craft show

BELVIDERE (WREX) — All small businesses saw a major hit due to COVID-19, but entrepreneurs that rely on craft shows have been hit particularly hard.

With the Christmas season generally bringing the largest collection of craft shows, the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce opened up its office to help fill the gap. Executive Director of the chamber, Amy Grafton says bringing in these businesses provided a win-win situation.

"With there being so many local vendors in the Boone County area and even Rockford, allowing a few of them to come in today and set up a table would be great for them and great for us," Grafton said. "It allows us to find unique gift items for friends and family members."

One of the businesses that set up in the chamber today was Jewelry by Jayden lead by Jayden Flynn who is still in high school. The event gave her a space to attend her first ever craft show since starting her business.

"I decided I wanted to sell some things people would grab instead of single orders, so I got ready this whole week and got prepared," Flynn said.

Jayden Flynn (right) attends her first craft fair since starting Jewelry by Jayden

With the Christmas season inching closer, Grafton wanted to make sure people in the area knew how important it was to keep money local this holiday season.

"We need to keep putting money into this community, and when this is all over, we want these businesses to be here still and we want these vendors to be around and attend festivals when it's safe to do so," Grafton said.

Grafton also said the event brought more people downtown to shop and grab meals to-go at local restaurants.