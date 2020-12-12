AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it’s buying U.S. drug developer Alexion in a deal worth $39 billion. Cambridge, England-based AstraZeneca PLC said Saturday it’s using a combination of cash and shares for the acquisition of Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which still needs regulatory and shareholder approval. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. AstraZeneca and Oxford University have jointly developed a coronavirus vaccine, alongside a rival effort by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech and another by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna.