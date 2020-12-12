Armenian officials report new clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian officials are accusing Azerbaijan of breaching a peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. The Armenian Defense Ministry later charged that the Azerbaijani army mounted an attack Saturday in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani authorities had no immediate comment. The reports of new fighting come just over a month after the signing of a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands in a conflict with Armenia.