9 Egyptian policemen sentenced for beating vendor to death

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced nine police officers to three years in prison after their conviction for beating to death a street vendor held at a police station. The Cairo Criminal Court also acquitted a police officer in the case that dates back to November 2016 when a 53-year-old fish cart vendor was arrested after an altercation with a policeman in a Cairo middle-class neighborhood. Saturday’s verdict can be appealed before a higher court. Anger at police brutality helped spark the 2011 Egyptian uprising, and rights groups say mistreatment and torture are still widespread in Egyptian prisons, allegations denied by the government.