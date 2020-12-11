Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 8:39 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

New
8:39 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winnebago IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches,
highest north. North winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Winnebago and Boone Counties, with the highest amounts
in the northern portion of these counties.

* WHEN…Snow and rain mix tonight turning to all snow by mid
morning Saturday, with a period of heavier snow possible. Snow
gradually tapering late in the day Saturday into Saturday
evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and times of sharply
reduced visibility, especially on Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

More Stories

Skip to content