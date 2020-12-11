Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 8:39 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches,

highest north. North winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Winnebago and Boone Counties, with the highest amounts

in the northern portion of these counties.

* WHEN…Snow and rain mix tonight turning to all snow by mid

morning Saturday, with a period of heavier snow possible. Snow

gradually tapering late in the day Saturday into Saturday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and times of sharply

reduced visibility, especially on Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&