Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 8:39 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 8:39 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches,
highest north. North winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Winnebago and Boone Counties, with the highest amounts
in the northern portion of these counties.
* WHEN…Snow and rain mix tonight turning to all snow by mid
morning Saturday, with a period of heavier snow possible. Snow
gradually tapering late in the day Saturday into Saturday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and times of sharply
reduced visibility, especially on Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&